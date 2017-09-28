‘Blessing of the Animals’ Set For this Sunday
The Holy Trinity Lutheran Church (3022 Woodlawn Ave., Falls Church) will be hosting an event titled “Blessing of the Animals” on Sunday, Oct. 1 at 2 p.m. Attendees and parishioners are encouraged to bring their pets (on a leash, in a cage or some other kind of containment method) to the church porch in order for their animal to receive a special blessing. For more information, visit holytrinityfallschurch.org or facebook.com/HolyTrinityFallsChurch. If you have any questions, contact Holy Trinity at 703-532-6617 or office@holytrinityfallschurch.org and they’ll assist your inquiries.