Games for all ages (with prizes), face painting, vendors, Margaret’s Soul Food Truck and a Moon Bounce provide something for everyone at the 1st Annual Fall Fun Festival at Second Baptist Church (6626 Costner Drive, Falls Church) on Saturday, Oct. 7 from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. Game tickets are will be available for 25 cents each. If you have questions, please call the church office at 703-533-3217.

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments