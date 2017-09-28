Original Pancake House to Donate Sales to Arc of Northern Virginia

By Sally Cole

The Original Pancake House will donate 15 percent of all sales to The Arc of Northern Virginia on Thursday, Sept. 28. The Arc of Northern Virginia is a 55-year old local nonprofit that represents and serves individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities such as autism, Down syndrome, cerebral palsy, epilepsy, and rare chromosomal disorders, and their families throughout Northern Virginia. The Arc of Northern Virginia provides programs, services, and advocacy education provide critical support through the entire lifespan of an individual, from diagnosis and early intervention services to aging with a disability. The Original Pancake House is located at 7395 Lee Highway in Falls Church. For more information, please visit thearcofnova.org/dine-out/.

