PSAT Performances Earn Mason Students High Honors

The PSAT test serves as the National Merit Qualifying Test. Some 50,000 students were identified as the highest scorers, including 34,000 high performers named Commended Scholars, nine of whom are George Mason High School students: Kat Hansen, Leah Kleinberg, Sahithi Palle, Bella Ashton, Dean Kim, Gordon Copeland, Clara Matton, Lydia Grund and Griffin Warner. Earlier the NMSC announced the 16,000 seniors identified as semifinalists in the merit scholarship competition, including Mason’s David Miller. This year’s PSAT will be given at George Mason High School on Wednesday, Oct. 11.

