Women’s Club Awards Funds to Beneficiaries

New Dominion Women’s Club (NDWC) awarded funds to beneficiaries the club raised this past year totaling over $20,000. NDWC supports non-profit organizations in the community which promote the arts, assist lower income residents, preserve history and help educate and engage healthy youth.

The club awarded checks to four local organizations at a recent NDWC meeting held at the McLean Community Center. Club President Desi Woltman presented funds raised during the 2016-17 club year to representatives from the following beneficiaries: Lori Carbonneau, Executive Director, McLean Project for the Arts; Paul Kohlenberger, Board Member, Friends of Historic Pleasant Grove; Midas Vogan, Development Director, Safe Community Coalition; and Vic Kimm, Vice President, SHARE of McLean.

Paige Farrington-Himes, VP of Resource Allocation for NDWC, said, “It is a pleasure for our Women’s Club to donate the fruit of our efforts to these four beneficiaries who do so much for our community. We hope to have an even more successful year in 2018.”

“Thanks to the enormous effort and dedication of our club members, broad support from the McLean community and the generosity of our sponsors, we had a banner fundraising year. The most gratifying aspect is being able to redirect all that goodwill to these deserving organizations which do so much to benefit our community,” commented club president Desi Woltman. “We owe a special thanks to our stalwart sponsors like BOWA, Keller Williams (Monica Gibson) and Giant Food; as well as to our new platinum sponsor, Bill Page Toyota and gold sponsors Bloomingdale’s, Cerebrum MD, McLean Properties, The JBG Companies and Washington REIT.”

Founded in 1968, NDWC is now celebrating its 50th anniversary. The club plans several community fundraisers, service projects and activities throughout the coming year. Its next initiative is coordinating the Children’s ArtWalk, a breathtaking outdoor exhibition of student artwork from local elementary schools featured at the 11th annual MPAartfest in McLean Central Park on October 1st, from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

