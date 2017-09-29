College Admission Officials Visit Mason High

Visits by 10 college admissions officials to George Mason High School will take place all this week. There will also be visits and presentations from 10 colleges to Mason the following week. Check Naviance under the colleges tab for the complete schedule as more will continue to visit ahead of application deadlines. Students need to register at least one day in advance and make sure their teachers are aware of their registration by sharing confirmation if class time will be missed.

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments