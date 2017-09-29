Community Meeting at Mason District Station

Area residents who are interested in meeting the police station commanders, the new assistant commander and are pressed to ask questions and learn more about the station that serves them can do so at a Community Meeting at the Mason District Station (6507 Columbia Pike, Annandale) at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 3. The meeting will include a presentation by Detective John Spata from the Major Crimes Division who will speak about human trafficking. No RSVP needed. For questions or additional information, contact Diane Zierhoffer at zierhofferdm@hotmail.com.

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments