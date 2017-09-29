Elaine Flynn to Speak with McLean Woman’s Club

The McLean Woman’s Club will host professional impersonator, Elaine Flynn, as she re-enacts “A Chat with Dorothy Parker,” who was a famously witty woman of the 1920s and wrote best-selling poetry, such as Enough Rope and Here Lies, and stories, such as Death and Taxes and Sunset Guns.

The presentation will be held at the Trinity United Methodist Church (1205 Dolley Madison Blvd., McLean) on Tuesday, Oct. 3 at 12:15 p.m. For more information, visit mcleanwomansclub.org or call 703-556-0197. This event is free and open to the general public.

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments