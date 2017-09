The Langley School, a private school located in McLean, celebrated it’s 75th year in existence on Sept. 22. The school-wide celebration varied across all age groups, as children in the Primary School division created 75th birthday crowns and looked up areas that 75 miles away while Middle Schoolers wrote limmericks in tribute of the school’ anniversary and interviewed relatives about what life was like in 1942. (Photo: Courtesy Sharon Vipperman)

