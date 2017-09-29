Local Fairfax Co. Students Win STEM Awards

Elementary and middle school students from Fairfax County Public Schools (FCPS) won awards at the 2017 Northern Virginia Junior Solar Sprint (JSS), a competition to design, build, and race model solar electric cars. The goal of the JSS is to stimulate interest in science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) for students in grades 5-8. It is a satellite event of the USA Science and Engineering Festival.

Winners from local schools included: Deven Hagen and Prashim Rijal from Haycock Elementary won third place in the Elementary Division (grades 5-6), Speed Category; Andres Contreras and Samantha Mendoza along with Anson Zhong and Maryam Malik, from Jackson Middle, won first and second place, respectively, in the Middle School Division (grades 7-8), Speed Category. The “Most Resourceful” award in the Middle School Division went to Anika Gupta, Anjana Rajesh and Anna Cheng from Jackson Middle while the “Team Spirit” award in the Middle School Division went to Ram Reddy and Nitish Tenepalli from Longfellow Middle and to Deven Hagen and Prashim Rijal from Haycock Elementary in the Elementary Division.

