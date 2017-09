Falls Church resident Victor Castillo was the recipient of the Bailey’s Crossroads Rotary Club’s grand prize, which was a 1965 Ford Mustang convertible at the Occoquan Arts and Craft Show on Sept. 24.

The car began the restoration process this time last year and was fully operational again by Spring 2017.

Second and third prize winners were awarded $500.

