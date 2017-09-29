Locker Room Looks to Join in Relief Effort for Puerto Rico

By Sally Cole

The Locker Room is hosting an event with Circulo de Puerto Rico to help Puerto Rican relief efforts. From Saturday, Sept. 30 at 3 p.m. through Sunday, Oct. 1 at 12:30 a.m., The Locker Room will donate 15 percent of sales and collect items of need such as baby wipes, adult and baby diapers, sunblock, baby/child/adult pain relievers, mosquito repellent, first aid kits, powdered baby formula, and hand sanitizers. They are directing monetary donations to unitedforpuertorico.com. This community initiative is in conjunction with the Puerto Rico Federal Affairs Administration and the campaign United for Puerto Rico. The Locker Room is located at 502 W. Broad Street in Falls Church.

