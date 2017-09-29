Sunstone Counseling Adds New Clinicians to Team

By Sally Cole

Sunstone Counseling on Broad Street has added new clinicians to its staff, including Sarah Moore, Resident in Counseling, Liz Edwards, Graduate Counseling Intern, Erika Davis, Resident in Counseling and Hannah Dressler, Graduate Counseling Intern. Celebrating its 6th year, Sunstone has 23 experienced clinicians in Falls Church and Old Town Alexandria and serves children, teenagers, adults and couples. Appointments are available early mornings, days and evenings, 7 days a week. For more information call (703) 534-5100 and visit sunstonecounselors.com.

