Fatal Pedestrian Collision Occurs in McLean

A 73-year-old McLean resident, Thomas Field Jr., was fatally struck by a 82-year-old female driver while crossing to the other side of the street near 5900 block of Chesterbrook Rd. on Sept. 30. The Fairfax County Police Department (FCPD) have ruled out speed and alcohol as factors in the crash and no charges have been filed against the driver.

Field was jogging around noon on Saturday when the incident occurred. FCPD’s Crash Reconstruction Unit responded to the accident shortly after and took Field to the hospital to treat him for life-threatening injuries. He was pronounced dead around 10 p.m.

