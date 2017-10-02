You are here: Home » News » Fatal Pedestrian Collision Occurs in McLean

Fatal Pedestrian Collision Occurs in McLean

October 2, 2017 2:37 PM0 comments
By FCNP.com

(Photo: Fairfax County Police Department)

A 73-year-old McLean resident, Thomas Field Jr., was fatally struck by a 82-year-old female driver while crossing to the other side of the street near 5900 block of Chesterbrook Rd. on Sept. 30. The Fairfax County Police Department (FCPD) have ruled out speed and alcohol as factors in the crash and no charges have been filed against the driver.

Field was jogging around noon on Saturday when the incident occurred. FCPD’s Crash Reconstruction Unit responded to the accident shortly after and took Field to the hospital to treat him for life-threatening injuries. He was pronounced dead around 10 p.m.

 

Comments

comments

Facebook Iconfacebook like buttonTwitter Icontwitter follow buttonGoogle+Google+