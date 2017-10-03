Crime Report: Strangulation at Unity Club

A 68-year-old man was arrested for strangulation and assault at the Unity Club last Wednesday morning according to the latest City of Falls Church crime report, released Monday.

In other crime, there was an altercation between neighbors on S. West St., someone didn’t return a rental car to Enterprise, a property sign was broken in half on Rowell Ct. and there were three hit and runs.

City of Falls Church Crime Report: September 25 – October 1, 2017

Hit and Run, 201 N Washington St (Kaiser parking garage), Sept 25, between 2:50 and 6:09 PM, a vehicle was struck by another vehicle which left the scene. Investigation continues.

Assault – Simple, 200 blk S West St, Sept 25, 6:28 PM, officers responded to an altercation between neighbors.

Driving Under the Influence, 1000 blk W Broad St, Sept 25, 8:07 PM, a male, 47, of the City of Falls Church, was arrested for Driving Under the Influence.

Driving Under the Influence, N Maple Ave/Great Falls St, Sept 26, 12:30 AM, a female, 40, of Arlington, VA, was arrested for Driving Under the Influence, Refusal, and Hit and Run.

Fail to Return Bailed Vehicle, 156 Hillwood Ave (Enterprise Rent-A-Car), Sept 26, business reported a customer failed to return a rented vehicle. Investigation continues.

Assault, 116-B W Broad St (Unity Club), Sept 27, 9:53 AM, a male, 68, of no fixed address, was arrested for Strangulation, Protective Order Violation, and Assault and Batter.

Drug/Narcotic Violation, 300 blk W Broad St, Sept 27, 10:26 AM, following a routine traffic stop, a male, 29, of Lorton, VA, was issued a summons for Possession of Marijuana.

Hit and Run, 800 blk S Washington St, Sept 27, 10:30 AM, an unoccupied delivery truck was struck by a dump truck which left the scene. Witnesses provided information. Investigation continues.

Drunk in Public, 306 Hillwood Ave (Lesly Restaurant), Sept 28, 12:16 AM, a male, 60, of Falls Church, was arrested for being Drunk in Public.

Destruction of Property – 100 blk Rowell Ct, Sept 28, 1:35 PM, a property sign was broken in half.

Drunk in Public, 201 S Washington St (7-11), Sept 29, 2:20 AM, a male, 23, of no fixed address, was arrested for being Drunk in Public.

Hit and Run, 6607 Wilson Blvd (BJ’s), Sept 30, 9:10 AM, a vehicle was struck by another vehicle which left the scene. Using information provided by a witness, the striking vehicle’s owner was contacted and insurance information was exchanged.

OTHER ARRESTS

Sept 27, 1:46 PM, a male, 42, of no fixed address, was arrested in Fairfax on outstanding Falls Church Felony warrants for Credit Card Fraud and Grand Larceny

