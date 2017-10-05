Artists participating in the 10th Annual Halloween Painting Festival will start on Saturday Oct. 7 and continue through Saturday, Oct.14. The goal of the week-long festival is to decorate businesses in downtown Falls Church with Halloween themes. Due to the popularity of this tradition within the City of Falls Church, it has grown in its recognition and has drawn some attention in surrounding areas. There will be plenty of windows and fun provided for those who wish to participate. Interested painters are urged to register with Marty Behr at behrmarty29@gmail.com.

