Fall Mah Jongg Lessons at Temple Rodef Shalom

Fall Mah Jongg lessons will take place during three consecutive Mondays this November. Starting on Nov. 6 and continuing on the 13th and 20th from 1 – 4 p.m. at Temple Rodef Shalom (2100 Westmoreland St., Falls Church). This class is sponsored by the Women of Temple Rodef Shalom.

Students need to attend all three sessions. Enrollment is limited to eight students. Friendly caution: sign up only if you are prepared to play at least once weekly for several months afterward to truly learn the game.

To register, send a check made out to WoTRS (Women of Temple Rodef Shalom) to Marion Jacknow, 8110 Timber Valley Court, Dunn Loring, VA 22027. Please include your e-mail address, home address and home and cell phone numbers. Your check is your registration. Call to check if class has openings.

$85 for nine hours of lessons and a needed Mah Jongg card. Contact Marion Jacknow at her e-mail mjacknow@aol.com or at 703-698-8702

