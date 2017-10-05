Falls Church Distillers Readying for Veteran’s Day Event

By Sally Cole

Falls Church Distillers, which was officially welcomed to Falls Church with a ribbon cutting last week, is holding a Veterans Day Distillers Festival featuring Virginia and DC spirits, beer, wine, food and commercial vendors. The festival will be in front of the distillery on Nov. 11 from 1 – 8 p.m. and will feature live music throughout the day. The festival will help support Decorate A Vet, a local nonprofit that helps Veterans fix up their houses and decorates them for the holidays. If you are interested in having a booth at the festival or you would like to donate something towards a raffle, please email Alison@yourteamfriday.com who is helping coordinate the event.

