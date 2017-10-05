Goldfish Swim School Hosts Grand Opening this Saturday

By Sally Cole

Goldfish Swim School is hosting a grand opening on Saturday, Oct. 7 from 1:30 – 4:30 p.m. The free event will include pizza, cake and open swim for families. Goldfish Swim School offers swim lessons, family swim time, Swim Force, parties, clinics, water safety presentations and more. The swim lesson and water safety business was co-founded by Jenny and Chris McCuiston in 2006. Since opening its first franchise in 2009, the award winning franchise has grown to more than 65 schools open or in development in more than 17 states teaching more than 50,000 students per week to be safer in and around the water. Goldfish Swim School Falls Church is located at 7395 Lee Highway, Suite K, in Falls Church. For more information, visit fallschurch.goldfishswimschool.com.

