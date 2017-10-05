Halfway Home at 5-0, Mustangs Continue Renaissance

By Alex Moore

George Mason High School’s football team showed off their opportunistic ways in a 34-20 home victory against the Brentsville Tigers last Friday, continuing their undefeated season.

Mason’s record improved to 5-0 with the win and the team is now guaranteed to at least break even on the year with only five games remaining in the regular season. Brentsville fell to 0-5.

In the early going, the game looked like an even contest. Mason junior running back Jack Felgar opened the scoring with a 22-yard touchdown in the first quarter, but Brentsville blocked the Mustangs’ extra point attempt. The Tigers then answered with their own 37-yard touchdown run and connected on the extra point attempt for a brief 7-6 advantage.

That lead wouldn’t last, though, as the Mustangs would wear the Tigers down and capitalize on their mistakes.

After getting the ball back, the Mason ran several minutes off the clock with a long drive. By the time senior running back Finn Roou, who would accumulate a team-high 154 rushing yards on 33 carries, powered through defenders for a five-yard score, less than two minutes remained in the first half.

The Tigers then went into panic mode on their next drive, trying to connect on an ill-advised fourth-down pass attempt. When they failed, they handed Mason the ball at midfield with 31 seconds remaining in the half. Mustangs quarterback Thomas Creed only needed 28 of those seconds to lead his team downfield and find Roou in the endzone. Next, at the start of the third quarter, Creed recovered a Brentsville fumble before scoring on a short run that would bring the Mason lead to 27-7.

Although the Tigers would do their best to rally, Creed would later break away for another touchdown run and seal the game.

“It feels great to be 5-0, for sure,” Creed said after the game. “It’s really just a testament to the whole team. None of our big plays would happen without guys putting in the hard work that they do.”

Another player, senior offensive lineman Mitchell McKeon, agreed that the Mustangs’ effort was the key to their record. “Other teams might be bigger than us or faster than us,” he said, “but we work harder than them during the week in practice.”

The Mustangs will look to continue their undefeated season this Friday when they host their third opponent in a row with the visiting Strasburg Rams.

