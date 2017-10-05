Homeless Shelter in Search Of New Volunteers

The Falls Church Homeless Shelter (217 Gordon Rd., Falls Church) is seeking volunteers to help keep the shelter open from Nov. 15 – Apr. 1. Volunteers assist professional staff each night between 5:45 and midnight to keep this vital service available to those in need. Interested volunteers should attend one of two training sessions: Tuesday, Oct. 10 from 6 – 8 p.m. or Saturday, Oct 21 from 10 a.m. – noon. Visit fcshelter.org or email volunteer@fcshelter.org to sign up or for more information.

