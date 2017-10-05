You are here: Home » Around F.C. » Operation Earthwatch Begins 25th Year

Operation Earthwatch Begins 25th Year

October 5, 2017 7:00 PM0 comments
By FCNP.com

The City’s homegrown environmental action program begins its 25th year. Operation Earthwatch guides children and families to act for a real impact on sustaining a clean and healthy environment in the city and on the planet. October’s activity theme is Energy. Children who complete activities all 6 months receive a certificate and t-shirt, and can march in the Memorial Day Parade. The activity sheet is available online and at the Mary Riley Styles Public Library website.

