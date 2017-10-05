Rotary Club Slated to Host First Monthly Meeting

The Falls Church Rotary Club’s program for this Thursday’s dinner meeting at the Harvest Moon Restaurant (7260 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church) will be a “Classification Talk” by Rotarian Jennifer Martin. Classification Talks are given by new members to describe their interests and background. Dinner starts promptly at 6:30 p.m. and costs $15. All visitors are welcome.

The Rotary Club of Falls Church is celebrating 65 years of community “Service Above Self” in 2017 and meets the first and third Thursday of each month. Visit FallsChurchRotary.org for more information.

