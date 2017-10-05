Winner of Decal Design Competition Announced

The Office of the Treasurer of the City of Falls Church announced the winner of the annual Vehicle Decal Design Competition. “Historic Past – Promising Future” by Annika Britton, sophomore at George Mason High School, won first place in the second year of the competition. Britton’s design will be displayed on the windshields of more than 13,000 vehicles registered in the City of Falls Church beginning in November 2017. Her design will also become a part of the decal exhibit located at City Hall.

