Cherry Hill Playground Construction to Begin Next Week

The City of Falls Church Department of Public Works and Recreation and Parks Department will begin the construction phase of the Cherry Hill Park Playground Equipment Replacement project next week. The existing playground will be closed to the public starting as early as Monday, Oct. 9, and remain closed until Dec. 2017. Cherry Hill Park will remain open during the project. Project construction work will be done by Cunningham Associates, including the complete removal of existing playground facilities and installation of new equipment. New playground features will introduce equipment appealing to older children (including an Omnitri Net), more swingsets, and an accessible pathway between from the parking lot to the playground area, which will be Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) compliant.

The project is managed out of the City’s Department of Public Works by Principal Engineer Jason Widstrom, who can be reached at 703-248-5026 (TTY 711) or via email at jwidstrom@fallschurchga.gov for questions related to construction and project timeline.

