Evans Incorporated Recognized for Multiple Accomplishments

Falls Church-based Evans Incorporated was recently recognized as a Northern Virginia Family Service CARE (Companies as Responsive Employers) Award winner, named to the 2017 Inc. 500/5000 list of fastest-growing companies nationwide, and became a Northern Virginia Chamber of Commerce GovCon Award finalist. Evans Incorporated is a human-centered solutions and products provider focused largely on the aviation and transportation industries. Through its 23-year history, Evans has provided its human-centered strategies and approaches, both domestically and abroad. For more information about Evans Incorporated, please visit evansincorporated.com.

