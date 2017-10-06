Fall Carnival at Jefferson Takes Place Next Weekend

The Falls Church Elementary Parent-Teacher Association is hosting its fall carnival. The entrance fee is $10 prepaid, $12 at the door for children 3-12 and includes unlimited access to inflatables, carnival games and field games. Entrance for accompanying adults and younger children are free. Tickets for the face painting, cake walk, raffle and food are extra. Costume contest at 12:30 p.m. Profits go to supporting teachers and programs at Falls Church City Schools. The festival will be held at Thomas Jefferson Elementary (601 S Oak St., Falls Church) on Saturday, October 14 from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. Visit fcepta.org for more information.

