Homestretch Urges Support for Purple Purse Challenge

Homestretch, a non-profit organization that helps homeless families move from crisis to financial independence and long-term stability, is a part of the 2017 Allstate Foundation Purple Purse Challenge during the month of October which is National Domestic Violence Awareness Month. Interested locals can participate in the challenge and help Homestretch raise funds to empower families who are survivors of domestic violence. The challenge kicked off Oct. 2 and ends on Oct. 31. If you’re interested, you can consider joining Homestretch as a fundraiser and can help the organization make an even bigger impact with its families.

If you wish to participate but can’t fundraise, then donations both big or small are openly accepted. Homestretch appreciates any support toward helping survivors of domestic violence and can be contacted at 703-237-2035 or at info@homestretchva.org.

