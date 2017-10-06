Kaine Calls for Post-Equifax Actions

In response to the Equifax breach, U.S. Senator Tim Kaine yesterday called on the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) to outline specific actions being taken to ensure consumers do not fall victim to a second round of attacks on their personal information.

In the letter to Acting Chairman of the FTC Maureen Ohlhausen, Kaine, joined by Senators Bob Menendez (D-NJ), Dianne Feinstein (D-CA), Jack Reed (D-RI), and Ron Wyden (D-OR), expressed concern over the breach that exposed the personally identifiable information of more than 145 million people. “With more than half of the U.S. adult population exposed and vulnerable to identity theft, criminals have an extensive range of potential victims, and the FTC has a critical role to play to protect consumers from additional harm,” the senators wrote. “The internet presents a formidable obstacle to law enforcement, with new bad actors constantly replacing those who have been apprehended. Nonetheless, we have a responsibility to do everything within our power to remain vigilant and prevent harm wherever possible.”

The senators also expressed concern about Equifax’s own diligence in vetting after it tweeted links to a fake website in response to consumer requests for information and assistance in the aftermath of the data breach.

