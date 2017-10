Blessings all around for the pets of Falls Church community members as they attended the Dulin United Methodist Church’s special animal blessing event this past Sunday. The turnout was canine-heavy, settling a long debate that all dogs (at least want to) go to heaven. The scarcity of cats was noticed, but the cats put out a press release stating their mulitple lives are good enough insurance for them.

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments