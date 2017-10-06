McLean Fun Run Set to Kick Off on Oct. 7

The McLean 5K Fun Run, hosted by the McLean Community Center with the support of event sponsors Century 21 New millennium, Chain Bridge Bank and the Greater McLean Chamber of Commerce, is coming back this fall. The race is slated for Saturday, Oct. 7 and will start from the McLean Square Shopping Center (6621 Old Dominion Dr., McLean). Individual Registration costs $35. The event features a certified course through the heart of McLean and is designed to appeal to runners of all abilities. For more i

