Falls Church Arts opened its Abstract Expression Art Show on Saturday, September 30 at the new FCA Gallery at 700-B West Broad St. Throngs of artists and Falls Church Arts supporters attended the event with over 22 new artists entering this show. The Abstract Expression show runs now through Saturday, November 4 and is open daily from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., but is closed on Sundays.

