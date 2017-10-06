Recycling Extravaganza Comes to F.C. on Oct. 14

The City of Falls Church presents the Recycling Extravaganza and Household Hazardous Waste Disposal Event on Saturday, Oct. 14 from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. at the Recycling Center (217 Gordon Rd., Falls Church).

Attendees are recommended to bring electronics, metal, cell phones, clothing, bicycles, printer cartridges, eyeglasses, hearing aids, medical supplies, and other items to be donated or properly recycled. Attendees can also get rid of items that can’t be collected curbside, like paint, fluorescent bulbs, fuels and petroleum products, lawn chemicals, rechargeable batteries. The last service to be offered is a free paper shredding, where up to three boxes of sensitive papers such as tax documents and credit card statements can be properly disposed of.

For more information about the event including complete lists of what can and cannot be collected, visit fallschurchva.gov/RE.

