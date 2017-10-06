Trinity School Recognized by Dept. of Education

Trinity School at Meadow View, a private, Christian school serving students in grades 7 – 12 in Falls Church, was recognized today by U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos as a 2017 National Blue Ribbon School with the designation of Exemplary High Performing School.

Trinity School at Meadow View is the only private high school in northern Virginia to receive this honor twice – once in 2009 and now in 2017. Only three private high schools in northern Virginia have received a National Blue Ribbon Award since the program’s inception in 1982.

“I am grateful for this honor which confirms what we have known all along: Trinity School at Meadow View offers an excellent education embedded in a wonderful culture,” says Dr. Katherine Yohe, head of school at TSMV.

Trinity School at Meadow View was established in 1989 in Falls Church and has two sister campuses: one in South Bend, Indiana and another in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Trinity is one of 342 schools to be recognized this year. National Blue Ribbon Schools represent public, private, charter and magnet schools and range from elementary to high schools. They are described by the Department of Education as sharing common characteristics, “Their leaders not only articulate a vision of excellence and hold everyone to high standards, they stay close to the real action of teaching and learning…These schools serve as [an] example for other schools throughout the nation.”

Trinity School at Meadow View will be honored with other award recipients at a ceremony in Washington, D.C. in November.

