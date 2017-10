Groups, families and individuals are needed for a community-wide clean up on Saturday, Oct. 14, according to City Hall. Volunteers are asked to meet at the Community Center at 10 a.m. and work until noon. Supplies will be provided.

Areas will be assigned unless a group would like to request a specific part of the City or park. Registration is required so adequate supplies can be obtained.

