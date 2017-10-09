All Lanes of S. Washington St. Now Open After Flooding

UPDATE: All lanes are now open. The City of Falls Church is now reporting the flooding was due to a drainage issue and not a water main break.

A morning water main break has closed down the southbound lanes of S. Washington St. from Annandale Rd. to Hillwood Ave. in the City of Falls Church Monday. A City press release says Fairfax Water is working to fix the break and to avoid the area of in the 300 block of S. Washington (Rt. 29/Lee Highway).

No information on the number of water accounts affected at this time is available.

