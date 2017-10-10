Crime Report: Stolen Tree, Bike & More

Someone stole a tree from a yard on E. Columbia St., a trio of suspects stole merchandise from CVS and bicycle was stolen from in front of the community center. All this and more was reported in this week’s City of Falls Church crime report.

City of Falls Church Crime Report: October 2 – 8, 2017

Larceny – Theft from Building, 1300 blk Seaton Cir, Oct 2, victim reported that while at the Kensington of Falls Church (700 W Broad St) items of value were taken. Investigation continues.

Smoking Violations, 6757 Wilson Blvd, #15 (H2O Café), Oct 3, 8:25 PM, a male, 50, of Fairfax, VA, was issued a summons for Smoking in a Restaurant.

Driving Under the Influence, Roosevelt Blvd/Wilson Blvd, Oct 4, 4:10 AM, a male, 47, of Annandale, VA, was arrested for Driving Under the Influence.

Larceny, 600 blk E Columbia St, Oct 3, 12:22 AM, an unplanted landscape tree was taken from a yard. Suspect(s) were in a white work cargo van. Investigation continues.

Hit and Run, 600 blk E Columbia St, Oct 4, between 3PM and 7:50 PM, a vehicle parked on the street was struck by another vehicle which left the scene.

Larceny – Shoplifting, 1150 W. Broad St (CVS), Oct 6, 12:15 PM, 3 unknown suspects, described as black males, filled their backpacks with assorted merchandise and fled the area in a gray Nissan. Investigation continues.

Larceny – Theft from Building, 223 Little Falls St (Falls Church Community Center), Oct 6, 10:56 PM, a black Fuji bicycle was taken from the bike rack in front of the building.

Driving Under the Influence, 100 blk N Oak St, Oct 7, 2:07 AM, a female, 23, of Arlington, VA, was arrested for Driving Under the Influence.

Driving Under the Influence, 100 blk N Washington St, Oct 8, 12:36 AM, a male, 23, of Washington, DC, was arrested for Driving Under the Influence.

Drunk in Public, 100 blk N Washington St, Oct 8, 1:16 AM, a female, 22, of Washington, DC, was arrested for being Drunk in Public.

