Candidate Forums Next 2 Fridays in F.C.

The League of Women Voters of Falls Church and the Village Preservation and Improvement Society (VPIS) are sponsoring two forums for candidates seeking seats on the Falls Church City Council and the Falls Church School Board this fall. The event for Council candidates will be on Friday Oct. 13, followed by the School Board forum on Friday, Oct. 20. Both events will run from 7 to 8:30 p.m. in City Council chambers, 300 Park Avenue. Candidates will respond to questions posed by the two organizations and selected from audience members.

The League will publish its traditional voter’s guide in the Falls Church News-Press on Oct. 26 and additional copies will be distributed at apartment buildings and at city polling places on Election Day Nov. 7.

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments