Nine years in Falls Church are being celebrated by the Creative Cauldron at its annual gala this Saturday night, being held for the first time at the new Lincoln at Tinner Hill residences across Maple Ave. from the Cauldron’s location starting at 6 p.m. The Cauldron now boasts 13 Helen Hayes Awards since its founding as a theatre troupe in 2009.

