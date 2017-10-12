Dr. Richard Fisher Dies at 96

Dr. Richard (Dick) C. Fisher Jr. passed away from natural causes at the Green Spring Village community in Springfield, Virginia on October 2, 2017 at the age of 96.

Dr. Fisher was born to Richard C. Fisher and Ellen R. Kuhl on Sept 16, 1921 in Storrs, Connecticut. He served in the Army Civil Engineering Corp. from 1942-1946 and built communication towers during WWII in Europe. He attended Ohio State University and the Medical College of Virginia, graduating as a doctor of dental surgery.

Dr. Fisher was a dedicated family man. In 1953 he and his wife Lois chose the City of Falls Church to raise their family, and were residents of The Little City and Sleepy Hollow for more than 50 years. Dr. Fisher practiced family dentistry in Falls Church for 35 years. His first dental practice opened in the West End shopping center in 1953, then moved to the Fink Building at 200 Little Falls Street. He retired his practice in 1989. All of the Fisher children attended Falls Church City Schools, as does his great grandson.

Dr. Fisher enjoyed snow and water skiing, boating, growing roses, dancing, travel, playing piano, and a good cocktail. He was a founding member of the Washington Ski Club, belonged to the “Over the Hill Gang” ski club, was a member of the Kiwanis Club, and a member of the Northern Virginia Dental Society.

Dr. Fisher is survived by his wife of 67 years, Lois (Roush) Fisher, four children: Anne Miller, Richard Fisher III, James Fisher, Barbara Metz, six grandchildren, five great grandchildren, and many loving nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Memorial Service will be held October 21, 2017 at 11 a.m. in Green Spring Village Church at 7420 Spring Village Drive, Springfield VA 22150.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project woundedwarriorproject.org in memory of Richard C. Fisher Jr.

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments