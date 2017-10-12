First Ever Lego League Tourney Comes in November

Falls Church City Public Schools will host their inaugural FIRST Lego League (FLL) Tournament on November 18-19, 2017 at Mary Ellen Henderson Middle School (7130 Leesburg Pike, Falls Church). Over the course of two days, 600 elementary and middle-school students, accompanied by their families and coaches, will compete by showcasing their Lego robots.

The tournament is in need of sponsors. To be a Lead Sponsor requires a payment of $500, to be a General Sponsor requires a payment of $250. Recognition includes logo on shirts, signage, inclusion in Morning Announcements, opportunity to distribute materials about the sponsor’s business and advertisement in the tournament’s program.

FLL is also in need of donations in order to fill the 600 promotional tournament gift bags. This is an ideal chance for restaurants, family businesses and STEM businesses to get involved and attach their name to this new event. Lastly, the event needs volunteers to join in and serve as judges, marshals, greeters and other positions to help the tournament run smoothly.

For interest in any of the roles, contact Henderson technology teacher, Dr. Ray Wu-Rorrer through the school’s main contact number, 703-720-5702.

