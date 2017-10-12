Inaugural Denim & Diamonds To Support All-Night Grad

The first ever Denim & Diamonds event to benefit the 2018 All-Night Graduation Celebration will be held on Saturday, Oct. 21. from 6 – 10 p.m.. at 601 Hillwood Ave., Falls Church. Tickets cost $75 for singles, $125 for couples. This adults-only night will combine a social evening with a preview of this year’s All Night Grad Celebration. At Denim & Diamonds, food from several area food trucks (including Rito Loco and Donut Heaven), live music, casino games, a photo booth and more are all included with your ticket.

