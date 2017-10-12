Local Student Studies Abroad in the Galapagos

Casey Michelle Howard, a senior majoring in neuroscience at the University of Rochester, is spending the fall semester in Galapagos, Ecuador.

Howard, the daughter of Cheryl Howard and Jeffrey Howard, is a resident of Falls Church, and a graduate of George C. Marshall High School.

Hundreds of University of Rochester students study outside the United States each year in more than 40 cities. Most take full-time study programs while others earn academic credit for internships, which are supported by related coursework in government offices, museums, health organizations, theaters, law offices, or corporations. These programs are operated under the auspices of the Center for Education Abroad in the College of Arts, Sciences, and Engineering.

