Virtual Reality & Home Trends Event Takes Place Tonight

By Sally Cole

MOSS Building & Design and EcoNize Closets are hosting a Virtual Realty & Home Trends event tonight from 7 – 9 p.m. The event will include refreshments, an interactive design presentation, and a chance to try virtual reality and learn about kitchen, bath, closet, and storage trends. The event will take place at EcoNize Closets, 703 Park Avenue, Falls Church. For more information, visit mossbuildinganddesign.com/econize or email Jenn Zschunke at jzschunke@mossbuildinganddesign.com.

