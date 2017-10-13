Community Tour of George Mason High School

If you’re curious about the state of the high school and have heard a lot about the decision to renovate or build a new school, then you’re encouraged to come on a tour of George Mason High School and see for yourself on Wednesday, Oct. 26 from 4 – 7 p.m. Spend time learning from knowledgeable tour guides. All are welcome, including: Elementary, Mary Ellen Henderson Middle School and Mason parents; alumni families; retirees and senior citizens and new residents

Attendees should meet at the welcome desk Tours will start every 15 minutes and last approximately one hour.

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments