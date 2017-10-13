You are here: Home » Around F.C. » Community Tour of George Mason High School

Community Tour of George Mason High School

October 13, 2017
By FCNP.com

If you’re curious about the state of the high school and have heard a lot about the decision to renovate or build a new school, then you’re encouraged to come on a tour of George Mason High School and see for yourself on Wednesday, Oct. 26 from 4 – 7 p.m. Spend time learning from knowledgeable tour guides. All are welcome, including: Elementary, Mary Ellen Henderson Middle School and Mason parents; alumni families; retirees and senior citizens and new residents

Attendees should meet at the welcome desk Tours will start every 15 minutes and last approximately one hour.

