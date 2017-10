By Sally Cole

Conte’s Bike Shop is offering a free bicycle maintenance 101 class on Wednesday, Oct. 18 at 5:30 p.m. The class will cover how to change a tire, how to inflate tires, how to clean a bike, and how to adjust a derailleur. The class is free but space is limited. Call Ben at (703) 639-0343. Conte’s Falls Church location is at 7121 Leesburg Pike Suite 101. For more information visit contebikes.com.

