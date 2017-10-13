Eagle Scout Project In Need of Volunteers this Saturday

Local Eagle Scout William Schneider is seeking volunteers to help with his Erosion Control Conservation Project this Saturday, Oct. 14 from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. at Fort Taylor park (off N Roosevelt St., in between E Broad St. and the Oakwood Cemetery).

The goal of the project is to install barriers alongside the trail so that water will be channeled away from the path and ultimately avoid causing harm to the trail itself. Interested volunteers are encouraged to bring a wheelbarrow, shovels and a small sledgehammer, though if they own close substitutes for these items that they believe will help, those are encouraged as well.

