Forums for Candidates to be Held This Friday & Next

Falls Church and the Village Preservation and Improvement Society (VPIS) are sponsoring two forums for candidates seeking seats on the Falls Church City Council and the Falls Church School Board this fall. The event for Council candidates will be on Friday Oct. 13, followed by the School Board forum on Friday Oct. 20. Both events will run from 7 to 8:30 p.m. in City Council chambers, 300 Park Avenue.

Candidates will respond to questions posed by the two organizations and will follow with some from select members of the audience.

The League will publish its traditional voter’s guide in the Falls Church News-Press on Thursday, Oct. 26 and additional copies will be distributed at apartment buildings and at city polling places on Election Day Nov. 7. Information on the candidates and about the general election will also be available at vote411.org, the League’s comprehensive election information website. Printed responses to the 2017 VPIS Candidates Questionnaire will be available for review at each forum and online at vpis.org.

For more information on the Falls Church League, go to lwvfallschurch.org. For more information on VPIS, go to vpis.org.

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments