Goldfish Swim School Officially Open for Business

By Sally Cole

Goldfish Swim School opened its doors at 7395 Lee Highway, Suite K to young swimmers and their families during a grand opening event on Saturday, Oct. 7. Families were invited in for pizza, cake, and a chance to tour the facility and enjoy open family swim time. This is the second Virginia location owned and operated by Gina and Ryan Bewersdorf, who also own and operate the franchise operation in Reston. The more than 9,000 sq. ft. of pool and party space is open for swim lessons, parties, water safety presentations, and a variety of other swim and water safety services. Welcoming the Bewersdorf family and their Goldfish Swim School team to Falls Church were Vice Mayor Marybeth Connelly, City Council member Letty Hardi, New Editions Consulting’s President Shelia Newman, former Chamber chairman Gary LaPorta, and Chamber staff Cathy Soltys and Sally Cole.

