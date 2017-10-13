Mason High Yard Sale Set for Oct. 21

A yard sale sponsored by the George Mason High School (GMHS) Hurricane Relief Project will be held on Saturday, Oct. 21 from 8 a.m. – 1 p.m at Mason’s cafeteria (7124 Leesburg Pike, Falls Church). Proceeds will benefit the Save the Children charity foundation in Texas, Florida, Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands. Food Trucks will be at GMHS on the day of the yard sale and will donate 10 percent of their sales to this cause.

Donations are also requested. Clean out your closets and garage and provide donations that will be sold at a community yard sale; no clothing, old TV sets or furniture will be accepted.

Donation days will take place at the GMHS Cafeteria entrance (Door #15) on Saturday, Oct. 14 9 – 11 a.m. and Monday, Oct. 16 – Friday, Oct. 20 before and after school from 7:30 – 8 a.m. and 3:30 – 4:30 p.m.

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments